Chatham dog attack: Child 'critical' in hospital

A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being bitten by a dog in Kent.

The attack happened in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham at 17:26 BST and the child has been taken to hospital in London in a critical condition.

Police, including firearms officers, attended and to ensure public safety the dog was shot dead.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack and are in custody as police inquiries continue.

Kent Police have asked that anyone with any footage of what happened to contact them and not upload it to social media.

Following the attack, MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, tweeted: "Horrid news from Chatham this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the child & their family tonight."