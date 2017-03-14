MP Craig Mackinlay quizzed over election expenses

Image caption Craig Mackinlay was elected MP for South Thanet in 2015

A Conservative MP has been interviewed under caution over his election expenses, the BBC understands.

Craig Mackinlay, the MP for South Thanet is being investigated over alleged overspending in the 2015 general election campaign.

Mr Mackinlay defeated the MEP and then UKIP leader Nigel Farage and comedian Al Murray in the general election.

The office of the MP, who was questioned on Saturday, said it would not be commenting.

Seventeen police forces across the country are looking into whether some MPs' agents should have filed costs associated with battle bus visits to their constituencies in their local expenses.

However, the Tories said they had been campaigning "across the country for the return of a Conservative government" and, as a result, associated costs were regarded as national not local expenditure.

The Tories blamed an "administrative error" for not declaring £38,000 of expenses for their Battlebus tour.

It follows a Channel 4 investigation into spending in key constituencies.

In June Kent Police were given a further 12 months to investigate the claims of improper spending.

Granting the extension, District Judge Justin Barron described the allegations as "far-reaching".

The inquiry, he said, could lead to election results "being declared void."