Kent Police probe as child's remains found in Sheerness

Image copyright Google Image caption The remains were found in Broadway

A young child's remains have been found in a street in Kent, police have said.

Officers received a report that the "remains of an infant" had been found in Broadway, Sheerness, just before 12:50 GMT.

A spokesman for the force said: "The age and identity is not currently known and neither is the cause of death."

As part of the inquiry, he said officers are also keen to locate the mother of the child to ensure her wellbeing.

He added: "Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way."