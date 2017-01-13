Omen star Harvey Spencer Stephens sentenced for road rage attack

Image copyright PA Image caption Stephens sprang to global fame after starring as devil child Damien Thorn in The Omen

The actor who played Damien in the film The Omen has been sentenced for a road rage attack - on Friday the 13th.

Harvey Spencer Stephens, 46, lashed out at two cyclists after getting out of his car following a dispute on 21 August last year, a court heard.

He admitted two counts of ABH and causing criminal damage in the attack on Toys Hill, near Westerham, Kent.

Stephens, of High Street, Edenbridge, was handed a suspended prison sentence at Maidstone Crown Court.

The 46-year-old sprang to fame playing the role of devil child Damien Thorn in the Oscar-winning cult horror film alongside stars including Gregory Peck.

Knocked unconscious

The film became one of the highest grossing of 1976, raking in about £50m at the box office.

Stephens later went on to work in the City after finishing school.

In court, prosecutor Kieran Brand described how Stephens started sounding his horn when two riders, Mark Richardson and Alex Manley, were side-by-side on the road as one overtook the other.

Mr Richardson flicked his middle finger at Stephens, who then overtook the pair and pulled over.

Mr Brand said Stephens punched Mr Richardson, knocking him unconscious, prompting Mr Manley to intervene.

Dental injuries

Stephens responded by asking Mr Manley: "You want some do you?" before punching him twice, causing him to fall on his back.

Stephens held him down and punched him six or seven times, causing dental injuries and damaging his helmet, Mr Brand said.

Defence counsel Ben Irwin said Stephens, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and accepted he "behaved poorly".

Judge Martin Joy sentenced him to 12 months jail, suspended for two years, for the ABH charges. He was given two months, suspended for two years, for the criminal damage charge.

He said: "This was undoubtedly a serious case of road-rage and quite clearly it has had an ongoing affect on the victims."