Three bodies found near Dover white cliffs

Image copyright Google Image caption Coastguards searched for one man and found two more bodies

Three bodies have been found at the foot of cliffs in Dover.

Kent Police went to Langdon Cliffs after concern was raised for the welfare of a man there.

After searches were carried out, coastguards found the body of one man but they also found the bodies of a second man and a woman.

A spokesman for the force said officers did not believe the deaths of the second man and woman were linked to that of the first man.

Emergency teams received the alert just before 14:30 GMT.

A coastguard rescue team was deployed along with a helicopter and a lifeboat, and police were also alerted.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances behind all three deaths were ongoing.