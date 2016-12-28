Channel fishing boat capsize: Rescued crewman dies

Media caption One crew member was spotted clinging to the upturned hull

One of two fishermen who disappeared when their boat capsized in the English Channel has died after being pulled from the water showing signs of life.

The Belgium-flagged vessel overturned off the Kent coast at about 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, the BBC understands.

One person - spotted clinging to the upturned hull of the boat - was rescued almost nine hours later, at 07:30 GMT.

A second man was rescued later in the day, but has died in hospital, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The third crewman remains unaccounted for. An extensive search involving helicopters and boats was called off for the day due to fading light.

Lifeboats from Ramsgate and Harwich had spent the day searching an area about 20 miles north east of Ramsgate, Kent. A helicopter was also used in the search.

Duty controller for the UK Coastguard, Kaimes Beasley, said: "This has been an extensive and comprehensive search.

"We are standing down the search this evening because of the fading light.

'Hypothermia risk'

"It is unlikely that the search will resume in the morning unless we get further information that will help us find the third crew member."

Mr Beasley said it would have been possible to survive in the water for about 15 hours.

He added: "Weather conditions overnight were relatively benign, winds were not terribly strong and the sea had been calm.

"Either way, it is still the North Sea in the winter and would have been very cold.

"There is a significant risk in terms of hypothermia."