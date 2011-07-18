Kent student has artwork displayed on London billboards

Image caption The artwork was displayed as part of the UCA's annual Pre-Degree Show

A piece of artwork by a Kent student is being displayed on London billboards as part of a major advertising campaign.

Saskia Dixie studies art and design at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) at Rochester.

Her art/fashion creation of a caged mannequin was spotted by photographer Jean Luc Benard when it was displayed at the Historic Dockyard, Chatham.

Ms Dixie, 20, said: "It's incredibly exciting to have my work shown around London on such a huge scale.

"I can't wait to be on the tube and suddenly see my poster - I will want to tell strangers that it's my work."

Gary Clough, course leader, said: "It's really exciting that an outside agency and photographer has noticed one of our foundation students' works and wanted to use it for their campaign."

The poster is part of a campaign for Visit Kent to promote tourism in the county. "Hopefully it will inspire more people not just to visit Kent but also study at UCA," said Mr Clough.

Ms Dixie's work was inspired by memories and time, and features tags inside the cage which have the names and addresses of friends she made on a trip to Amsterdam.