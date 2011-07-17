Edenbridge flood risks change with updated maps

Flood maps for a Kent town have been updated with residents urged to check whether their homes may be affected.

The Environment Agency said more precise maps had been drawn up using new data and techniques.

Technical specialist Neil Gunn said flood defences in Edenbridge were built nearly 40 years ago, after serious flooding in 1968.

He said the defences had protected the town on a number of occasions but more accurate information was now available.

Mr Gunn said: "Some areas are at lower flood risk than previously thought, while others are at greater risk."

He said work was under way to update emergency plans in the area and it was vital the local community was involved in developing solutions.

He urged people who live on or close to a floodplain to attend a drop-in session at the Edenbridge sports pavilion on 23 July.