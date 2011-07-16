Tunbridge Wells war memorial given listed status

Image caption The war memorial was unveiled in Tunbridge Wells in February 1923

A war memorial in a Kent town has been given Grade II listed status after a recommendation by English Heritage.

The WWI monument by Stanley Nicholson Babb was unveiled in February 1923 in Tunbridge Wells, and plaques were added at a later date for WWII.

The stone wall with a bronze figure stands in Mount Pleasant.

Tunbridge Wells council leader Bob Atwood said he was delighted the memorial had been recognised as having such historic significance.

The council said English Heritage had recommended to the government that the memorial be added to the list of Buildings of Special Architectural or Historic Interest.