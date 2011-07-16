French officers in Kent Police exchange for golf open

Image caption Jerry Kelly takes the first shot of the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George's, Sandwich

French police have been patrolling Sandwich during the Open Golf Championship in an exchange programme.

Officers from the Police Nationale have joined their counterparts from Kent Police in the town centre and the Royal St George's Golf Club.

The visit by the French officers follows an exchange in February this year, when Kent Police officers joined a patrol at a French motorcycle event.

Up to 200,000 visitors are expected at the Open, which runs until Sunday.