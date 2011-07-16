Sittingbourne garden fire death investigated
An investigation has begun after a 95-year-old man died in a fire in the garden of a property near Sittingbourne.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the property in The Street, Bapchild, just after 1900 BST on Friday.
A fire service spokesman said the man died at the scene but his death was not being treated as suspicious.
The cause of the blaze is now being investigated, he said.