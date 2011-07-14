Teenage driver killed in Snodland crash named
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Kent
An 18-year-old man who died when the car he was driving overturned in Kent has been named by police.
Connor Geary's blue Peugeot was travelling in Snodland on the A228 Malling Road towards Ham Hill when it crashed at about 0430 BST on Sunday.
Mr Geary, of Ash Close, Aylesford, suffered head injuries, while two passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned.