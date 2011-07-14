Body found on Margate beach in missing man search

The body of a man has been found washed up on a beach in east Kent by police searching for a missing 28-year-old.

Officers were called to the seafront at Margate, near the Winter Gardens, at 2030 BST on Wednesday, and recovered the body with the help of the RNLI.

The body has not been identified. The death is not thought to be suspicious.

Police issued an appeal seeking information on the whereabouts of John Howells, who was last seen at his home in Leysdown on 7 July.

Police believe the body could have been in the water for some time.