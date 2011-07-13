Margate's Scenic Railway's listed status upgraded

Image caption The ride, which was damaged in an arson attack in 2008, has been upgraded from Grade II listed status

The oldest rollercoaster in the UK has been given Grade II* listed status.

The Scenic Railway was built in 1920 for the Dreamland amusement park in Margate. It is the fourth oldest surviving rollercoaster in the world.

The ride, which was damaged in an arson attack in 2008, has been upgraded from Grade II listed status.

English Heritage said 31 scenic railways were built in the UK, from the first at Blackpool in 1907 to the last in 1938.

Emily Gee, a South East team leader for English Heritage, said the timber structure was "remarkable".

She said the ride's age, rarity and design "fully warranted" upgrading its status.

Vintage rides

English Heritage is working alongside the site owner, the Dreamland Trust, and Thanet District Council to secure a long-term future for the amusement park.

The planned park would feature vintage rides salvaged from Blackpool and Southport, and be centred on the Scenic Railway.

It would be run by the Dreamland Trust, which would be given the site by the council for a peppercorn rent.

The Scenic Railway is one of only two surviving in the UK. The other is in Great Yarmouth and dates from 1932.