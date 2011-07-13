WWII hand grenade is detonated on north Kent footpath
- 13 July 2011
- From the section Kent
A hand grenade from WWII has been detonated on a footpath near Gravesend in north Kent.
Police were called to Arcadia Road in Istead Rise at about 0555 BST after the hand grenade was found partly uncovered on a footpath in the area.
The bomb disposal squad was sent to the scene and carried out a controlled explosion of the device at about 0850 BST.
The area was cleared shortly afterwards and no-one was injured.