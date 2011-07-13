'Feisty' cheetah attacks Eagle Heights keepers

Image caption Eagle Heights has several cheetahs at its park

A cheetah has attacked two members of staff at a Kent wild animal park.

The big cat scratched and bit the two keepers when they went in to the enclosure to film it at Eagle Heights in Eynsford on Sunday.

They managed to escape after spraying one-year-old Zena in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Alan Ames, owner of Eagle Heights, said although she was a "bit feisty" and boisterous at times, the attack was "very much out of character".

The incident happened in front of visitors, including children, who were the other side of the safety barrier and enclosure and in no danger, he said.

Mr Ames said one of the workers was his son, who owns one of the cheetahs at the park having reared him from three months old.

He said in the light of the incident, procedures at the park would be re-evaluated and amended accordingly.