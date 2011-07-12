CCTV appeal over park sex attack in Folkestone

Image caption Kent Police said they wanted to speak to the man in connection with the attack in Folkestone

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Folkestone has been released.

Kent Police said the image was taken on the number 71 bus that runs between the bus station and the High Street.

Officers said the attack happened in Cheriton Park between 2245 and 2330 BST on Saturday night.

Police also want to trace two men who offered to assist the girl in Stanley Road following the attack.