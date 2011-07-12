Kent Police burglary operation: 83 arrested

An operation by Kent Police aimed at reducing burglary has resulted in 83 arrests in the first week.

Police have also recovered stolen property including vehicles, bicycles, power tools and sat-navs.

Several thousand pounds were seized in Maidstone and a man has been charged with a robbery in which jewellery worth £50,000 was stolen.

In the first week 49 people were charged, 29 warrants were executed and about 150 crimes detected, police said.

Operation Enforce 2 follows the success of a recent enforcement operation on vehicle crime, which saw 365 arrests.

Assistant Chief Constable for Area Operations, Paul Brandon, said: "We have made significant progress in the first week of Operation Enforce 2.

"We will continue to keep the pressure on burglars over the coming months as more warrants are carried out."