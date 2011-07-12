Kent school gets top International Baccalaureate results

Image caption The International Baccalaureate is studied by 16 to 19-year-old students

A Kent school is the top state school for International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma results this year, according to The Times.

The IB was taken in May by 41 students at Rochester Grammar School, which is 10th in a table of 19 schools.

Headteacher Stuart Gardner said he was very proud of students who had worked very hard for the outstanding results.

One third achieved a score of 40 or more, equivalent to four A* grades at A level.

One pupil had the maximum score of 45.

Christine Lee, who will study English Literature at Oxford in September, said: "I am absolutely thrilled with my results.

"I didn't expect to get the highest possible score. I am really glad I chose to study the IB."

Another pupil at the school, Lucy Campbell, achieved a score of 44, and will be studying history at Cambridge.

The IB is a programme of education for 16 to 19-year-old students and is recognised around the world.

It is currently studied at over 200 British schools.