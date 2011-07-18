BBC Radio Kent 'Where in Kent?' Competition 2011

Image caption Can you identify these Kent locations?

BBC Radio Kent is giving you the opportunity to win a DAB digital radio.

All you need to do is identify the five Kent locations in the photographs above using the clues below:

On the road to Wrotham Rome these coastal towers Time to go to the ball Art with a modern twist Not down to this fortress

The competition will run during the BBC Radio Kent Breakfast Show on Monday 18 July 2011 between 0815 and 0845 BST.

Entry is via telephone only and full terms and conditions are listed below.

Terms and Conditions

1. Entry is open to all UK residents (including Channel Islands and the Isle of Man), except BBC employees or those of its affiliates and their close relatives or any person connected to the competition. Proof of identity and eligibility may be requested.

2. BBC Radio Kent will be broadcasting from the Open Golf Championship in Sandwich on Thursday 14 July 2011 and from the Kent County Show at the Detling Showgrounds from Friday 15 until Sunday 17 July 2011. During these events competition flyers will be distributed, containing five photographs of locations in Kent.

3. Listeners who did not attend the broadcasts listed above may find the five photographs on the BBC Radio Kent website.

4. The competition will run during the BBC Radio Kent Breakfast Show on Monday 18 July 2011. During the show, listeners who have collected a flyer or visited the website will be invited to enter, following the instructions given out on-air:

By calling the number: 0845 981 1111 and indentifying the five photographed Kentish locations. Calls cost up to 5p / minute from a BT landline (a minimum connection fee of 11.8p may apply). Calls from mobiles and other networks may cost considerably more.

No other method of entry will be accepted. Only one entry is allowed per listener.

5. The competition will open at 0815 BST on Monday 18 July 2011 and close at 0845 BST on the same day. Entries received outside these times will not be registered. The opening and closing times may change so please listen to announcements during the programme.

6. After the competition closes, a winner will be randomly selected from all the entries that correctly indentified the five photographed locations on the flyer.

7. The winner will be announced during the BBC Radio Kent Breakfast Show on Tuesday 19 July 2011.

8. The BBC's decision as to the winners is final. No correspondence relating to the competition will be entered into.

9. The prize will consist of a DAB digital radio. There is no cash alternative.

10. Entrants must agree to take part in any post-competition publicity if required.

11. The BBC reserves the right to: (i) vary these competition terms and conditions, including but not limited to, opening and closing times; (ii) disqualify any entrant who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way; (iii) withdraw or substitute any prize, at any stage, and; (iv) cancel the competition, at any stage, if in its opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside its control.

12. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any entry being lost or not properly registered.

13. The BBC will only use personal details for the purposes of administering this competition. The BBC will only keep your personal details for as long as necessary to fulfil these purposes. Please see the BBC Privacy Policy at: BBC - Privacy Policy

14. This competition accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, details of which can be found at: BBC Competitions Policy

15. The promoter of the competition is the British Broadcasting Corporation and the applicable law is the law of England and Wales.

16. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and to agree to be bound by them when entering.