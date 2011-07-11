Teenage driver killed in Snodland crash
- 11 July 2011
An 18-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving overturned in Kent.
The blue Peugeot was travelling in Snodland on the A228 Malling Road towards Ham Hill when it crashed at about 0430 BST on Sunday.
The driver suffered head injuries, while two passengers were taken to hospital with what Kent Police described as minor injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who might have been in the area at the time to contact them.