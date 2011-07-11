Police appeal following sexual assault in Folkestone

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a park in Kent.

Detectives said the attack happened in Cheriton Park, in Folkestone, on Saturday night.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen a black man walking in the park with two young white women between 2245 and 2330 BST.

They are also keen to trace two men who offered to assist the women, whom police said were distressed, in Stanley Road following the incident.