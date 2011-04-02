Image caption The firm where Claire Mackinnon worked shut for a day as a mark of respect

Tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old Kent mother who was killed during a head-on crash which also critically injured a teenager.

Claire Mackinnon, of Minster on the Isle of Sheppey, was fatally injured when her Ford Escort and a Ford Sierra collided in Bobbing on Wednesday.

She was described as "a fantastic mum, daughter, sister and friend".

The firm in Sittingbourne where Ms Mackinnon worked, Adam, Rouilly, shut on Thursday as a mark of respect.

She leaves a three-year-old son called Jack and partner Joe Walder.

'Loved by everyone'

Ms Mackinnon's mother Brenda said: "It still hasn't sunk in that Claire is dead and that Jack has lost his mum.

"She had wanted children all her life and was so happy when she fell pregnant with Jack. He was the world to her and she would do absolutely anything for him.

"She was a fantastic mum and was determined that he never went without."

Her father Richard added: "Claire was a fun-loving girl who was loved by everyone who knew her and her death is a huge loss to everyone."

Adam, Rouilly factory manager Clive Baker said everyone had been devastated by her death.

He added: "Claire was very popular and everybody loved her. She was always smiling and chatty and had so much character."

"She was hard-working and very capable and everything she did she did very well but it is as a friend that we will miss her most.

"We found out she had died yesterday morning and everybody was in total shock. It will take us a long time to get over her death."

Intensive care

An 18-year-old man from Sittingbourne who was driving the Sierra was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kent Police said he remained in a critical but stable condition in intensive care.

Three other men in the Sierra were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The force has appealed for anyone with information about the crash to contact officers.