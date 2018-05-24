Image caption The cameras have a front-facing screen so people being filmed can see themselves

All front-line Humberside Police officers are to be equipped with body cameras after a trial.

The cameras were recently tested in Hull and will now be rolled out across the whole force, said police chiefs.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said the main benefits of the camera were defusing violent incidents and gathering better evidence.

The cameras have a front-facing screen so people being filmed can see themselves.

They also have a movable camera head, allowing officers to get different angles without having to unclip them.

More stories from East Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire

The 1,500 cameras cost £700,000 and running costs will be £1.7m to the end of 2018-19, according to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said cameras would "paint a more powerful picture"

Almost 1,700 officers, PCSOs and staff will be trained, said Humberside Police.

Mr Noble said people tended to tone down their language and behaviour when they realised they were on camera.

Other forces had noted an increase in early guilty pleas when footage was shown in court, the police said.

Some Hull officers are already using the cameras and the other staff in the city will be next, then North East Lincolnshire, followed by North Lincolnshire and finally the East Riding of Yorkshire, said the force.