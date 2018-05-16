Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Romanian Mihai Cernat was violently beaten by his housemates in a "drink-fuelled" attack

Two men have been jailed for killing a housemate in a "drunken argument".

Romanian national Mihai Cernat was violently attacked at a property on Oxford Street, Grimsby, on 1 December. He died four days later.

Florin Hapliuc, 25, of Rutland Street, Grimsby, was given a life sentence for murder while Iasmin Florian, 30, of Oxford Street, was handed a 13-year jail term for manslaughter.

They were found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

All three had been celebrating St Andrew's Day, which is a public holiday in Romania, when the "drink-fuelled" celebrations descended into a "disagreement [that] got out of hand", Humberside Police said.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Florin Hapliuc (left) and Iasmin Florian were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said: "This was a tragic incident fuelled by too much alcohol and bravado.

"These men were friends and housemates, who had got together to enjoy a few drinks in celebration of a Romanian National Saints Day but they didn't know where to stop."

He said the level of violence involved "went way beyond what you would expect from a drunken argument between friends".

Hapliuic must serve a minimum of 12 years before he is considered for release.