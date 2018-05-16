Two men jailed for killing Grimsby housemate
Two men have been jailed for killing a housemate in a "drunken argument".
Romanian national Mihai Cernat was violently attacked at a property on Oxford Street, Grimsby, on 1 December. He died four days later.
Florin Hapliuc, 25, of Rutland Street, Grimsby, was given a life sentence for murder while Iasmin Florian, 30, of Oxford Street, was handed a 13-year jail term for manslaughter.
They were found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
All three had been celebrating St Andrew's Day, which is a public holiday in Romania, when the "drink-fuelled" celebrations descended into a "disagreement [that] got out of hand", Humberside Police said.
Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said: "This was a tragic incident fuelled by too much alcohol and bravado.
"These men were friends and housemates, who had got together to enjoy a few drinks in celebration of a Romanian National Saints Day but they didn't know where to stop."
He said the level of violence involved "went way beyond what you would expect from a drunken argument between friends".
Hapliuic must serve a minimum of 12 years before he is considered for release.