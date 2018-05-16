Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Victorian area by Grimsby docks is known as the Kasbah

Almost £4m is to be spent redeveloping a derelict fishing dock into a "centre for artisan food".

Victorian buildings in the historic "Kasbah" area of Grimsby will be restored into offices, shops, bars and restaurants.

Plans also include building on the area's expertise in smoking fish.

The redevelopment is a partnership between heritage body Historic England, the local council, and landowner Associated British Ports (ABP).

The area has been designated a Heritage Action Zone, part of a government initiative to create jobs through restoring historically important areas of towns and cities.

The five-year scheme will also look at ways of saving the nearby Grimsby Ice Factory. The derelict Victorian structure was recently listed as one of Europe's most at risk buildings.

Ray Oxby, Labour leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: "We're giving new life to the area's heritage assets and celebrating our proud maritime history."