Two men arrested after an attempt was made to snatch a two-year-old girl have been released while inquiries continue.

Humberside Police said the incident happened while the toddler was playing in the garden in Hedon, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon.

One man allegedly tried to grab the girl but ran off after being disturbed by the child's father, the force said.

Police have increased patrols in the area and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

