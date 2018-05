Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene near Barnetby Top in North Lincolnshire

A fire on a tanker carrying cooking oil closed part of a busy main road in northern Lincolnshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze near Barnetby Top at 11:00 BST.

The eastbound carriageway of the A180 was closed as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and police dealt with the incident.

The road has now reopened although one lane has been cordoned off. There are no reports of any injuries.

