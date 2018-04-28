Image copyright DAVID DRASDO Image caption Artist David Drasdo said he was inspired to produce the work after a visit to a laundrette in Hull

An exhibition capturing the comings and goings of life in a laundrette has begun in Hull.

Launderama is a photographic exhibition by David Drasdo, who has spent the past 18 months capturing images from laundrettes across Yorkshire.

He said the idea came from visiting a laundrette in Hull, where the people "were all very friendly".

The exhibition, at the Creative and Cultural gallery in Princes Quay shopping centre, runs until 25 May.

Image copyright DAVID DRASDO Image caption He described laundrettes as "very friendly" places

Image copyright DAVID DRASDO Image caption The exhibition was 18 months in the making

Talking about his inspiration, the artist said: "I was just passing the laundrette on Queen's Road in Hull.

"I just went in and got on really well with everyone in the laundrette, and thought we'll take it from here."

"The thing I like about laundrettes is they are all very friendly, and full of interesting people," he added.

Image copyright DAVID DRASDO Image caption Mr Drasdo visited different laundrettes across Yorkshire

Image copyright DAVID DRASDO Image caption He said he met many interesting people during the process

Co-curator Julie Shakesby said the photographs were important from a social history perspective, and were quite different to anything she had been involved with previously.

Famous laundrette scenes