Image copyright Steve White Image caption The crash caused long tailbacks on the busy motorway for several hours

A second man has died after a lorry smashed through the central reservation of the M62 and struck an oncoming car.

The 37-year-old from Manchester was a passenger in the car, travelling on the eastbound carriageway, when it was hit by a lorry carrying a static caravan near Goole on 3 April.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Nigel Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old lorry driver also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Both sides of the motorway were blocked for 12 hours after the crash at 09:30 BST, with the eastbound carriageway reopening the following morning.