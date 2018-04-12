Image caption Dentist Majid Mustafa changed his plea while on trial at Doncaster Crown Court

A dentist has admitted trying to recruit a friend to get a date rape drug to use on his wife to find out if she was having an affair.

Majid Mustafa, 48, of Hull, encouraged his friend Robert Lipinski to obtain GHB to use on his wife Renata Antczak who has not been seen since April 2017.

The court was told he also put spy cameras in his wife's car and used software to monitor her phone calls.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Mustafa, of Harrow Road, London, had gone on trial at Doncaster Crown Court earlier in the week accused of intentionally encouraging another to commit an offence, but changed his plea to guilty.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Renata Antczak has been missing from Hull since April 2017

Judge Mark Bury said: "There are many people whose partners unhappily are unfaithful. There are very few people who would want to drug them with GHB to find out what was going on."

Prosecutor John Thackray previously told the court that Dr Mustafa "became obsessed" with wanting to find out whether his wife was having an affair.

Mr Thackray said that during a phone conversation, Mr Lipinski and Dr Mustafa discussed obtaining the so-called date rape drug and how it could be used to "interrogate" someone.

Mrs Antczak, 49, has been missing since dropping her daughter off at school on 25 April.

The judge said: "His plea to this charge does not mean he's been charged with anything arising out of her disappearance."