Image copyright Vivergo Image caption The £350m plant at Saltend, East Yorkshire, produces biofuel from wheat

The UK's largest biofuel factory has reopened after a change in the law to increase the amount of biofuels in petrol passed through Parliament.

Vivergo Fuels halted production in November blaming government delays in passing the new measures.

The £350m facility in Saltend, East Yorkshire, produces fuel from locally grown wheat.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it was "increasing targets for the use of renewable transport fuels".

The Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO) will see the use of renewable fuels in transport rise from 4.75% to a target of 9.75% by 2020.

More on this and other East Yorkshire stories

Vivergo's managing director Mark Chesworth said: "We are pleased to see the RTFO pass through Parliament.

"This step, combined with the completion of maintenance work, has prompted us to recommence production after being offline over the winter period.

"However, there is much still to do if we are to sustain production and maintain this significant industry in the UK."

Mr Chesworth called on the government to go even further by introducing E10 fuel, which contains 10% bioethanol, by the end of the year.

A DfT spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the industry and motoring groups to consider the issues around a potential introduction of E10 and the role government can play in this."