A man has been fined for crashing his car into a number of parked vehicles before running away.

CCTV footage showed James Baker hitting the cars on Barcroft Street in Cleethorpes in April 2017.

Two passengers in his car also fled the scene, one carrying a dog.

Baker, 24, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and having no insurance or licence.

He was fined £240, ordered to pay £400 compensation and also given a one-year community order and banned from driving for two years.

Baker, of Eleanor Street, Grimsby, was convicted in his absence on Friday after he failed to attend Grimsby Magistrates' Court.