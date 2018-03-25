Image copyright Google Image caption The A63 is the main route in and out of Hull and meets the M62 motorway near South Cave

A 15-year-old boy died when he was struck by a car on a busy dual carriageway in Hull.

He was crossing the A63 when he was hit on the eastbound carriageway, close to Brighton Street and St Andrew's Quay, at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday.

Humberside Police said it believed the teenager was with "a number of young people" at the time of the crash "but none of the others have come forward".

The boy's family have asked the force not to identify him yet.

Officers have appealed for information and said they were "keen to speak to the group and anyone who saw either the young people or a grey Toyota Auris in the area at the time".

The A63 is the main route in and out of Hull and meets the M62 motorway near South Cave.