Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The concrete surface on the A180 will be replaced in three stages

A road in North East Lincolnshire is to have its concrete surface replaced in an effort to cut noise levels.

Work on the £10m project on a section of the A180 near Grimsby could start later this year.

Conservative MP for Cleethorpes Martin Vickers was informed of the work in a letter from Transport Minister Jesse Norman.

Mr Norman said the new surface would be a "bituminous material, which typically reflects far less road noise".

More on this and other North East Lincolnshire stories

Highways England said the resurfacing would be carried out in three stages with details on the work schedule released later.

One driver said it was "about time" the road was being dealt with.

"If I go over it in my car it makes a terrible noise. If I'm on my phone hands free you can't hear a word," he said.