A police officer has been dismissed for stealing money from a pig breeders club.

PC Neil Giles was found guilty of gross misconduct following a disciplinary hearing held by Humberside Police.

He was also found to have in his possession a police interview tape of a fraud case without reason and that he "accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose".

The charges related to his time working with the Metropolitan Police Service.

The hearing was told that between 2013 and 2015 Giles abused his position as treasurer of the British Saddleback Breeders' Club to take £1,436 of club funds to pay his own bills.

As well as the two gross misconduct findings, the chair of the panel ruled that he was guilty of misconduct when in 2006 he used a police computer system to access details on his wife.

Det Supt Matt Baldwin, of Humberside Police, said: "We conducted a thorough investigation into the actions of PC Giles and it was clear his actions fell well below the standard we would expect of our officers."