Image caption The group have warned of further protests to try and draw attention to the situation in Afrin in Syria

Pro-Kurdish protesters have forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the Humber Bridge.

The action is linked to demonstrations over the weekend at major railway stations in London and Manchester.

The campaigners say they are trying to draw attention to Turkey's military offensive on the Kurdish-controlled town of Afrin in Syria.

The protest began at about 10:30 GMT and ended 20 minutes later, allowing the bridge to reopen.

More from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire

Tony Barker, from the Humber Bridge Board, said: "They had blocked the southbound approach to the toll booths.

"They formed a line there to stop lorries and cars progressing to the booths."

Image caption The protest blocked approaches to the toll booths

One of the 20 or so demonstrators told the BBC they were members of the group Kurdish Solidarity and had taken action to draw attention to Afrin.

"The UK media and government are turning a blind eye to this because of their interests with the Turkish state," he said.

"We have to take a radical measurement to get our voice heard.

"I would like to say sorry for any disruption but we have to because minute by minute innocent people are getting killed in Syria."

He added further disruptive action would be likely.