Image caption The ride, dating from 1904, was among items from the former Pleasure Island theme park which have been auctioned off

A campaign has been launched to buy a disused carousel "mistakenly" bought at auction for £180,000.

The owners of Papa's Fish and Chips want to raise enough money to buy the attraction and keep it in Cleethorpes.

The ride was apparently bought in error by an online bidder during an auction of items from the former Pleasure Island theme park.

Dino Papas said: "The carousel has been in Cleethorpes for so many years and we do not want to see it leave."

'Memories'

The unnamed bidder claimed he was attempting to close his browser when he unintentionally placed the wining £180,000 bid.

The total cost of the sale, including fees and VAT, is in the region of £245,000.

Prestige Auctions has previously said it would look at cancelling the sale if someone is prepared to put in a new bid.

Mr Papas said he hoped to raise £250,000 to buy the 114-year-old carousel and was exploring the possibility of moving the ride to Cleethorpes Pier, next to their flagship restaurant.

"I used to go on the carousel as a child and the majority of Cleethorpes will have memories of going to Pleasure Island and riding that carousel," he said.

He said that if successful he hoped a portion of money raised from ticket sales would be donated to local charities and good causes.