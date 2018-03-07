Image copyright Hull Trains Image caption Hull Trains has blamed problems on electrical faults caused by the recent poor weather

Weather-related faults caused by the recent snow and ice have been blamed for further rail cancellations.

Hull Trains is running no services from Hull to London and have advised passengers not to travel unless "absolutely necessary".

Virgin Trains East Coast have cancelled five trains running between Scotland, Yorkshire and London.

Both companies have said the cancellations were due to damage to trains from snow and ice.

Hull Trains said no services will run between Doncaster, Retford, Grantham and London Kings Cross on Wednesday, while there will be a limited service between Hull and Doncaster.

In a statement, the company apologised to passengers.

It said: "Although the worst of the weather has passed, our fleet has suffered from ingress of ice and snow into the electrics, which has resulted in additional repairs being required to return some of our trains to service.

"We are working around the clock to complete the repairs."