Wallaby dies after being shot by intruder at Hull mini zoo
A wallaby carrying a joey had to be put down after an intruder broke into a mini zoo and shot it with an air rifle, police believe.
The marsupial was found unwell in its pen at the Animal Education Centre in Hull on 23 February and was later put to sleep by vets. The joey also died.
A post-mortem examination found an air pellet in the animal's skull. It is thought it had been there for a week.
Humberside Police was informed on Monday and opened an investigation.
More stories from East Yorkshire
It is believed the intruder broke into the East Park attraction overnight sometime between 10 and 20 February and shot the wallaby while it was in its pen.
The force was investigating offences of animal cruelty, trespass and criminal damage and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The council-owned Animal Education Centre includes red-necked wallabies, alpacas and a variety of bugs, reptiles and arachnids, according to its website.