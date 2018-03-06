Image caption Keith Robinson, 59, died in the fire in Purbeck Road, Grimsby in September 2017

A woman who killed her partner by setting fire to their flat has been detained indefinitely in a secure psychiatric hospital.

Keith Robinson, 59, died in the blaze in Purbeck Road, Grimsby, in September.

At Hull Crown Court, Julie Addinall, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.

She believed Mr Robinson and her family were trying to poison her, the court heard.

The prosecution said Addinall had stopped taking her medication for several months and had become delusional.

She poured petrol around the bedroom where Mr Robinson was sleeping before he woke up and shouted for her to stop.

She ignored him and set the room alight and the petrol vapour exploded.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from severe burns and from breathing in toxic fumes.