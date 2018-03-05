Image copyright Geograph / Ian S Image caption Hull College Group has three sites in Hull, Harrogate and Goole

Hundreds of jobs could be lost as part of a college group's restructuring plan.

Hull College Group, which runs further education colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, said the programme was designed to secure its future.

The proposed redundancies could affect up to 231 full-time equivalent posts across the three sites.

The group's financial management was criticised in 2017 when it emerged it was operating a £10m budget deficit.

The Further Education Commissioner said the group's costs were too high.

The college said it was beginning an "ambitious" five-year rebuilding plan that aimed to secure the future of its sites.

Michelle Swithenbank, the group's chief executive officer, said: "We want our learners to have the best possible experience and in order to achieve this success, some difficult decisions have to be made.

"This potentially will affect up to 231 full-time equivalent posts across our sites in Goole, Harrogate and Hull, including HCUK Training.

"Outsourcing of some services is also being considered."

She said full-support and guidance would be offered to affected staff.

The college offers a range of vocational and degree courses, mainly to post-16 students.

It employs 1,200 people and has around 25,000 students.