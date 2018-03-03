Hull street art plan inspired by Banksy

Image copyright Banksy Image caption The Banksy mural appeared on a disused bridge on Scott Street in January

Graffiti artists in Hull have been given permission to spray sections of wall near a new Banksy mural.

Spray Creative said it aimed to create a "street art quarter" from Clough Road to North Bridge, near where the Banksy appeared in January.

The group has been given two gable end walls near the Whalebone Inn on Wincolmlee in Hull city centre.

David Harrison from Spray Creative said the group "just dreamt up [the idea] in a pub".

Image caption David Harrison from Spray Creative says he hopes for "regeneration around the Banksy through art"

He said Hull City Council had backed the project and was creating a register of interested businesses offering up walls or buildings for painting.

Mr Harrison said: "Businesses have been really supportive and lots have come forward donating walls and buildings.

"The guys at the Whalebone Inn have offered up two gable ends and are likely to see an economic boost from the project.

"The ultimate aim is to create regeneration around the Banksy through art."

Spray Creative's work includes graffiti art at Humber Enterprise Park, Ings skate park and Wykeland Beal at Hull Fruit Market.