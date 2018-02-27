Image caption Two officers are accused of carrying out surveillance on Janet Alder and her barrister Leslie Thomas QC "without appropriate authorisation and justification".

A police surveillance operation was in reaction to the presence of "large black men" at an inquest into a death in custody, a misconduct panel heard.

Former paratrooper Christopher Alder, 37, died in Hull in 1998. An inquest found he died unlawfully.

Two Humberside Police officers are accused of gross misconduct over the unauthorised surveillance of his sister, Janet Alder.

A force misconduct hearing for the officers is being held in Goole.

The officers, who have not been named and are referred to only as officer one and two, are accused of carrying out surveillance on Ms Alder and her barrister Leslie Thomas QC "without appropriate authorisation and justification".

Mr Alder choked to death while lying face down and unconscious in a pool of blood in a police custody suite, as a group of officers stood chatting nearby.

The panel was told how a police surveillance team was deployed outside the inquest in July 2000 with orders relating to "possible public order situations".

It heard how retired Insp Michael Dixon authorised at short notice on 28 July surveillance of a small group of "large black men" who had not been seen at the inquest before.

"I remember we tried to be very sensitive… Their attendance was out of the ordinary and raised concerns."

However, he added: "At no stage did I authorise, or become aware of any surveillance on Janet Alder, or her lawyer."

Image copyright Alder family Image caption Christopher Alder died in police custody in Hull in 1998

Dijen Basu, for Humberside Police, asked if it was possible the retired officer was involved with the authorisation of surveillance on Janet Alder.

"I'm sure I would remember that, and I'm adamant I had absolutely no involvement."

"I didn't know it was happening, I didn't request it," he added.

Previously, the hearing was told the officers would have been acting on orders from above.

Sam Green QC, for officer two, said: "Somebody, somewhere in Humberside Police, retired or still serving, the authorising officer, is squirming silently, hoping their identity is not revealed."

The hearing continues.