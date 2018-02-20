Image caption Lorna Fillingham was joined by Labour MP Nic Dakin and Paralympian Anne Wafula-Strike at Downing Street

A campaigner calling for improvements to disabled toilets has handed in a petition to the prime minister.

Lorna Fillingham from Scunthorpe wants more toilets where disabled children and adults can be changed by their parents and carers.

Ms Fillingham, whose seven-year-old daughter has learning disabilities, set up the Changing Places petition which attracted more than 51,000 signatures.

She was joined by Labour MP Nic Dakin and Paralympian Anne Wafula-Strike.

Ms Fillingham described the lack of suitable facilities as a "public health scandal" and is asking for larger changing benches and special hoists.

"There are disabled children being changed on toilet floors.

"Disabled teenagers and adults having to sit in soiled pads. That is not something that should be happening in the 21st Century."