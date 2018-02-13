Image caption Steven Bayes was convicted by a majority verdict of all three charges

A councillor has been convicted of downloading indecent images of children and having extreme pornography involving animals.

A jury at Hull Crown Court found Steven Bayes guilty of three charges by a majority of 10 to two.

The 56-year-old, of Prospect Street, Hull, had denied two charges of possessing indecent images and one of possessing extreme pornography.

Bayes was released on bail and is due to be sentenced on 9 March.

More from East Yorkshire

Police officers had found the images on a laptop owned by the Labour councillor after searching his home in August 2016.

Nine images and three videos, showing abuse of children that were in the most serious Category A level, were found on the computer.

There were also three videos in the Category B level and extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

'No remorse'

He had denied having a sexual interest in children and claimed other people had access to his laptop.

Following his conviction, Humberside Police said it showed no-one was above the law.

Det Insp Kevin Foster said: "Throughout the investigation and trial Bayes has shown no remorse, continuously denying his culpability.

"Bayes was an elected official who was in a position of trust and he abused that trust.

"By bringing him to justice we have been able to safeguard other potential victims."

Commenting on his conviction the NSPCC said he had "betrayed the faith" show in him by the electorate.

A spokesperson said: "By making this material he has fuelled a vile trade in indecent images."

Bayes, was suspended by the Labour Party following his arrest and a spokesman for the party said he was no longer a member of the party following his conviction.

Hull City Council said he would remain a councillor, for the Orchard Park and Greenwood ward, until sentencing and the authority would then follow procedures set out by the Electoral Commission.