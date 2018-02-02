Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mr Fish, known to his family as Eddy, was found dead at a house on Grimsby Road

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 80-year-old man found dead at his home.

The body of James Fish, known to his family as Eddie, was discovered at a house on Grimsby Road in Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, on Monday.

Rachael Flemington, 28, of Manor Drive, Waltham, appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

She was remanded in custody and will appear before Hull Crown Court on 5 February.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area between 09:30 and 10:00 GMT.