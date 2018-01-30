Image caption James Fish was found dead at a house in Waltham on Monday

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly man.

Eighty-year-old James Fish, known to his family as Eddie, was found dead at a house on Grimsby Road in Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, on Monday.

Humberside Police said it was treating Mr Fish's death as murder but has not released the cause of his death.

Officers said the woman, 28, had been known to Mr Fish and believed his death was an "isolated incident".

Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said: "There is no risk to the wider public.

"We have specialist officers in place to support Mr Fish's family and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time."