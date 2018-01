A 63-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of man stabbed to death at a house in Hull.

Colin Cadamartriea is accused of killing Jarrad Marsh at the property in Albert Avenue on Saturday.

Police said 31-year-old Mr Marsh died at the scene, despite treatment by paramedics and police officers.

Mr Cadamartriea, of Albert Avenue, appeared before Hull Crown Court and was remanded in custody. He will face a trial in June.

