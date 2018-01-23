Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died after being attacked in a Grimsby street.

Tony Richardson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted outside a bank in Old Market Place on 15 January.

Police said a 34-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Last week, a couple appeared in court charged with Mr Richardson's murder.

Marc Finnie, 44, and his wife Sarah Finnie, 36, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, were both remanded in custody and are due to appear at Hull Crown Court later.